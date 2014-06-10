Former Malawi President Bakili Muluzi has joined other African leaders in asking for an end to fighting in South Sudan.
Muluzi said this in a letter dated June 9 2014 and he urged South Sudan President Salva Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar to engage in peace deal.
“In the lead up to the next round of talks, we write to ask you to exercise your leadership to bring an immediate end to the fighting in South Sudan.
“We appeal to you to engage in an inclusive peace process which is not only defined by those who picked up guns and waged war but by all women and men of South Sudan from different communities, religions, ages and ethnicities”, reads in part the letter.
It says almost three years after independence and six months into the conflict, South Sudan is on the edge of a great tragedy.
“The South Sudanese have suffered immensely since the war started in December 2013. Fighting has taken thousands of lives and has forced more than 1.3 million people, including over half a million children, to flee their homes.
“Over half of South Sudan’s population is at risk of starvation and 223,000 children are at risk of acute malnutrition. 50,000 of these children may not survive.
The people of South Sudan need peace and security now, not more war,” adds the letter.
Other signatories who have voiced out on the war in Sudan includes: Buyoya, Former President of the Republic of Burundi Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Sylvie Kinigi, Burundi former president, John Kufour of Ghana, Sir quett Ketumile Joni Masire of Botswana, Benjamin William Mkapa of Tanzania, Muluzi, Ali Hassan Mwinyi of Tanzania, Samuel Nujoma of Nambibia, among others
Goodness of Bakili Muluzi only outsiders knows and enjoy with full appriciations but not Malawians
