An Iranian judge sentenced a Christian man to have his lips burnt with a cigarette for eating during the day in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The barbaric punishment was carried out in public in a square in the city of Kermanshah.
Five other Muslim men were also flogged in public with 70 lashes for not fasting during Ramadan, the city’s deputy governor Ali Ashraf Karami said.
A spokesperson from The National Council of Resistance of Iran, a political coalition which opposes the government, denounced the treatment as ‘savage’ and called on western countries to take action
They said: ‘The silence of the world community, especially of western countries, vis-à-vis these medieval punishments under the excuse of having nuclear talks with Iran has intensified the brutal and systematic violation of human rights in Iran.
‘This will ultimately embolden the Iranian regime to continue its nuclear projects more than before.’
But earlier this year the UN blasted Iran for the persecution of Christians in a damning report laid bare to the world in March.
The detailed report found that Iran has continued to imprison Christians for their faith and designated house churches and evangelical Christians as ‘threats to national security.’
At least 49 Christians were among 307 religious minorities being held in Iranian jails as of January 2014, noted the UN, which also criticised the regime for its hostility to Jews, Baha’is, Zoroastrians and Dervish Muslims.
In its annual report on people imprisoned for their faith around the world, the Brussels-based organization Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF) named Iran as one of five countries with the largest number of ‘freedom of religion or belief prisoners.’
There are an estimated 250,000 Christians in Iran’s 76 million strong population.
They all face torture, imprisonment or the death sentence under Sharia law for not observing Islamic religious festivals and dress codes.
Thousands of persecuted Christians have fled the country, which saw Hossein Soodmand hanged in 2008 for following the faith.
Dat z shupit sentence
Eeeesh!!!
Go to hell with ur false. Satan
Nkhanza. aa
Munthu amadyela pakamwa pake aaa zosanveka
Dis is Nonsense there is no such rule in Islam
What kind of Low is that?
Zachitikadi?
Fuck ur ass.
Nkhani zanu inu mukufuna kumangoipitsa mbiri za ena. I may not be a Muslim, but I studies Islam and their rulings. As far as I’m concerned, there are no such rules in Islam.
1. In their Book, Koran, fasting was prescribed to MUSLIMS only and non Muslims have nothing to do with iit, they cannot be punished for not fasting because it’s not their part. Even when a Muslim is caught eating during the day, there is no human intervention in punishment, because they believe the reward and punishment for fasting or breaking is for God only. There is no punishment by man for not fasting
2. If whatever happens in Iran, it happens as per Iranian government rules, and not Islamic