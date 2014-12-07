Seven people are reported dead while six others seriously injured after a bus they were traveling in collided with a Mozambican freight truck in Dedza in the wee hours of Monday.

Dedza Police Spokesperson Sergeant Edward Kabango confirmed of the development in an interview with the Press.

According to kabango, six people died on the spot while one person was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dedza District hospital where he was referred to for medical treatment along with six others.

He said the bus was traveling to Lilongwe from Blantyre while truck was going in the opposite direction.

According to Kabango, the accident happened after the truck left its lane and landed to the bus’ lane at Dedza Girls Islamic Secondary School along the M1 road.

He further said the Accident happened at around 4 a.m.

He said the driver of the bus, identified as Constance Nkhata, aged 37 and hailed from Malili Village in Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa, was among the deceased.

The driver of the truck, Gabriel Kalemba, survived with serious injuries.

Meanwhile reports indicates that Police have not charged Kalemba with any case as he is still in hospital receiving medical treatment.

