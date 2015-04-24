Police in Chikwawa have arrested 38 year old James Usseni for allegedly sodomizing and infecting a six year old boy with HIV.

According to Assistant Senior Superintendent Emmanuel Jere, the boy is an orphan and Usseni was staying with him at Sekeni Village as a Samaritan.

Jere said police got reports of the sexual violence and after medical examination at Chikwawa district hospital, it was confirmed that the boy was being abused and that he was infected with HIV.

“It was at this time that we made an arrest of James Usseni (the suspect),” said Jere.

But upon reaching Nchalo Police Offices, Jere said Usseni produced a knife to kill the law enforcers.

“The suspect produced a knife and started stabbing four officers who sustained minor injuries especially on the hand. Usseni broke the car window and jumped trying to escape from the police,” added Jere.

He said police then shot the suspect on the leg and later arrested him. He is currently receiving treatment at Chikwawa district hospital pending to answer the offences of sodomy and injuring law enforcers.

The suspect hails from Kayaye Village under Chief Chimwala in Mangochi district.