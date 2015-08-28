The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) in Conjunction with the Ministry of Education Science and Technology on Thursday released results of the 2015 of the 2015 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination(PSLCE) and 2015-16 form 1 selection results.

According to the statement, out of the 249,031 candidates who sat for this year’s examinations 168,221 have qualified for the award of the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education. This represents a 67.6% pass rate.

Click here to access the successful candidates