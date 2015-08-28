The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) in Conjunction with the Ministry of Education Science and Technology on Thursday released results of the 2015 of the 2015 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination(PSLCE) and 2015-16 form 1 selection results.

According to the statement, out of the 249,031 candidates who sat for this year’s examinations 168,221 have qualified for the award of the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education. This represents a 67.6% pass rate.

Click here to access the successful candidates

NKHANINKHANI ZINA

181 NDEMANGA

  3. Please send mi selection list of st marys girls primary karonga n school selected please

  6. Can please send me the list of succesfull candidates of shire urban primary school

  16. would you send me selection list for Divine Destiny Academy —Centre, Manja Primary School

  18. Can you pliz send me names of those candidates selected from chigumula primary school in Blantyre.

  24. SEND ME 2016 NAME LIST OF STUDENTS WHO HAVE BEEN SELECTED TO START FORM ONE AT MISANJO DAY SECONDARY SCHOOL.

  30. Send me second selection results of PSLC of mkomachi primary school and shire urban primary school

« Older Comments

ZIMENE MUMAKONDA

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here