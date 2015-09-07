Sex staffed women in Kenya have formed a group where they pay young men good money to “service them”.

The development comes barely a month after some women took to the street protesting for failure by their husband to make them pregnant.

According to information at hand, young and energetic men in Nairobi are making upto Ksh 100,000 a month exchanging fluids with these s3x hungry old Mamas.

Most of these women are married but their husbands fail to satisfy them.

One is even flossing a ticket for the much hyped Cougar Party set to be held in Lavington (in the red top) while the other one leaves a Nation newspaper on the floor to prove that she is indeed Kenyan and is ready for young men.