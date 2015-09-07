Sex staffed women in Kenya have formed a group where they pay young men good money to “service them”.
The development comes barely a month after some women took to the street protesting for failure by their husband to make them pregnant.
According to information at hand, young and energetic men in Nairobi are making upto Ksh 100,000 a month exchanging fluids with these s3x hungry old Mamas.
Most of these women are married but their husbands fail to satisfy them.
One is even flossing a ticket for the much hyped Cougar Party set to be held in Lavington (in the red top) while the other one leaves a Nation newspaper on the floor to prove that she is indeed Kenyan and is ready for young men.
umphawi uli palipose amongst the youth even here n malawi zuchitika dzuwa lake limeneli…..mukapeza olipira wakumalawi contact me
I need a mama who she can pay me to satisfye her any tme she want
I need women to pay me for their satisfaction and ready to TEST for HIV if necessary.
I need woman to sex her
Am seriously in need of a lady to searvice her for a pay coz am in need of that money. my contact is 0705390212 if you are interested call me or txt me
i need a rich mummy who can spoil me with money am ready for sex all the time she want am in nakuru
I need a big mama for sex
i nid a hot n sexy woman whom i can service in bed and in return she satisfies me with cash coz am in nid of it.am really energetic to mke a woman scream in bed.HIV test is a must and am 20years now.if interested call me on 0705420520.am always available at githurai 45
am looking for a hot n sexy woman whom i can satisfy in bed n in return spoil me wix cash.am 20yrs old and still energetic to make a woman scream in bed.am at Githurai 45 and always available.if interested call me on 0705420520.be sure of satisfaction and HIV test is a must
are you hot, sexy, rich, caring mama who needs a fuck…?? hiv test a must… find me on; 0720236083.
i need a mama for good sex she can have anytime she want ma contact +254721979550
i need a hot woman can pay me to satisfye her niko na 25years col me anytime 0715838518 niko kakamega
That is good. Also am here who is ready
i need a older women to satisfy with s*** to call or sms 0705782761
i need that mama to satisfy her cal me 0728563124
need her am good 0710568813
negative heart broked ,need of yuo mum call watsap 0710568813 no jokers
Fuck
I want a women who need sex and can pay a big cahs
I am a muscular guy who is smart on bed.pleas call me or watsapp me on +254721686511
Who taste it normally feels it.
Try this young 22yr old man, just want someone for plessure and hot sex cz i love sex.
Call or whatsaap him on 0706008987
I nid a rich mummy who i can satisfy in bed plz call at 0714289550
am here for them ready to make them reach orgaism
am here for them ready to make them reach orgaism THEY CAN GET ME THROUGH 0790551726
Lovely
I need a woman to serve her sexually am in need of money if intrested call or text me 0790572137
Ndemanga:am 22yrs old i need a sugar mama who cn spoild mi 0711497395
nairobi:mko wapi tuwape service.0727135796
I need mama to prompt m as sposer
I Ned sponser
Ndemanga:i need amama around earthriver to service her proper (mostly weekend)my no 0717102344
I need a woman to serve her sexually am in need of money if interested call or text me 0717457698
10000 per night of sexual bewilderment.HIV free.in Nairobi and flexible.your plan for accomodation.0739778670.talk to me
I need an old women to satisfy her on the bead am 32rs married try me you will never regret hiv test amust allways available no 0726732370
0726731370
it is very sad
DO YOU NEED A RICH,SEXY,HOT SUGAR MUMMY OR SUGAR DADDY LESBIAN,GAIL, PORN ACTING, LIVE PORN, BIG BLACK DICK, DEEP PUSSY, SHAVING, TIN, FAT PUSSY, AND SKINNY. THEN CONTACT ME ON ..+2347053968514 (AGENT VICTOR AUDU)
Do you really need a rich hot sexy sugar mummy or sugar daddy lesbian or gail that can change your life completely with money and influence, so get the opportunity to meet sugar mummies from all works of life,politician,bankers,oil ladies,executives,directors,gold ladies,cash money ladies,ITA GIWA group of friends,doctors,dubai ladies,london based ladies,ladies willing to pay as much as 200-350k, and get the best exclusive VIP arrangement anywhere in nigeria, LAGOS, ABUJA, CALABAR, DELTA, ANAMBRA, PORTHARCOURT, RIVERS, KOGI, KADUNA, JOS, ABIA, IBADAN, ONDO, BENIN, we have some hot rich sugar mummies who are urgently in need of sugar boys and some rich daddies who are looking for young girls to spend thier money on, SO HURRY UP NOW AND GET A CHANCE TO MEET SUGAR MUMMIES AND DADDIES OF YOUR DREAM +2347053968514
hw re u doing
where are u liveing in kenya
25 will not charge you 6786515495
I am Kelda from Cameroon.I need a sugar mummy of any age and size for sex .I will satisfy her and eat her clitoris and she pays me.watsapp me on +237651611104
dj dice