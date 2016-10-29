A nude video of Mrs. Phesamendo who stays in 49-Lilongwe and was caught on camera masturbating with a bottle has gone viral and is now trending in Malawi.
The woman is believed to have been sexing with an empty bottle with someone else who has not yet been known and it must be the other man who has leaked the video.
According to our sources, the lady in the video is one of the faithful Presbyterian women at Chikuluti CCAP.
Her daughter Lexar recently got married to a solider Owen Chirwa at a colorful wedding that saw a video trending from it.
If you have missed it.Watch it here.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=997174440406025&id=575965189193621
Uyu atiphetsa mwendo ndithu! Mpaka kulowetsa boltolo lachakumwa?
Mai wamvano kukonda jigisi KKKKKKKKKK
Ndemanga: mayi oyipa ndi mkati momwe uyu aaa kukula koseko zochita ngati okomoka mwationongera mpingo mphezi ikukathani vula yake yomweyi ndithu
Koma ndakaona ka clip kake. Eeeeeeeee! the woman has heavy machine KKKKKKKKKKKK
let her satisfy her feeling ………….. joke this is nonsese im telling u guys y dont ask any man for help amuna tilikoo ambiri omwe tikusowa akazi kkkkkkkkkkkkk
disgraceful woman
Palibe chomene analakwitsa kungoti nanuso anakazitape pena pake simuli bwino mpatseni ulemu azimayi chikachepa chokudya mnyumba zimakhala choncho kukapempha kwa aneba kungoti anebaso inu mulibe ulemu mwamulakwira kwambiri mzimayiyo osadanda azimayi its part of life alankhula zitha
Hehehehe Mphesamendo kuufilisa moyo??….kkkk zamanyazi atleast kuden not panseu or munjale nanu aunt Phesa mpaka botolo?…number yanga iyi 0881226902.. changaso chimodziziso Botolo la coco kkkkkkl
Ndemanga: Men. Ali booo anampatsa bumbu mzathuyu
hw re u doing
mmmmmmmh alowelelepo ambuye ndithu
People may laugh at you but please call on 08843073600 for a date. You really deserve it and I will satsfy your needs
Quote: “Women in the country continue to make headlines on the social media with interesting sexual encounters…, this one being a woman having fun with a coca cola bottle….”
People may get up to lots of things, what is most amazing is what they want to film and share…
Palibe cholakwika than kumangovulira aliyense Amen.
Mmmmmmmm zamanyazi