Two foreign nationals arrested for jeopardising aircraft security stand trial in the Malawi capital Lilongwe.

British national Muhamad Yasin Iqbal Karim, aged 25 and South African Omar Imran Bashir Kassam, aged 32 were travelling from South Africa to Malawi on Malawian Airlines on 15 December.

Airport police spokesperson Sapulani Chitonde said the two were arrested after aircraft crew reported that while in flight they used abusive language, quarrelled with the crew and resisted to comply with rules on board.

Their acts jeopardise order and discipline in an aircraft in flight contrary to the Aviation Act of the Malawi Government, according to Chitonde.

The matter was reported to police soon after landing which led to their arrest in Blantyre, he said.

The two appeared in court and Principal Resident Magistrate Innocent Nebi released them on a bail bond of K3 million each.

The two will appear in court on 11 January 2017. They two are both registered under the address of Globe Group of Companies of Limbe in the commercial city of Blantyre.