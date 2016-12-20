The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has yet again attacked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for branding President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as failure, saying the Party will take him to task to explain.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, the party Publicity Secretary, Francis Kasaila said Chakwera he himself is the one who has failed and not the President.

Adding his voice on the matter, DPP Acting Secretary General, Francis Mphepo said the Party will demand an explanation from Chakwera.

Mphepo went further by telling members of the press that the party will ask Chikwera to resign as leader of opposition in Parliament.

“We thought of holding this meeting to respond to the press statement that Honourable Lazarus Chakwera made. We feel that the statement can be challenged because it contains a lot of allegations against our State President Professor Peter Mutharika and it contains a lot of lies and it cannot go without a response,” said Mphepo.

Responding to the attack, Chakwera said Malawians are best judges.

Two weeks ago, Chakwera told the press that Mutharika has failed Malawians and is not supposed to continue ruling the country.

Chakwera described Mutharika’s leadership as one which is like a pair of scissors designed to cut the thread by which the country is hanging and send the citizens spiralling into the abyss of deeper levels of poverty.