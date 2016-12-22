Despite the narrow chance of accepting same marriage in the country, the Lilongwe magistrate court has ordered two men to pay sum of K50,000 each for having sex in a public place.

The two, Kelvin Gonani and Dave Luke, were arrested after being caught having sex in a car in the capital Lilongwe earlier this month.

State prosecutor Ruth Chiunjiza told the court that the two were caught having sex at 11 pm on 4th December at a parking space in the city.

Gonani and Luke pleaded not guilty during their first court appearance but later they accepted charges of idle and disorderly contrary to section 180 of Malawi’s penal code.

In his ruling during a camera court proceeding, magistrate Arthur Mtalimanja ordered the two to pay K50,000 each.

Kelvin Gonani also appeared in police last year over for same charges in the country.