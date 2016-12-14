Illovo Sugar Malawi Limited has increased prices of sugar by an average of nine percent creating more pressure on Malawians.

The prices became effective on Monday December 12 and apply to all Illovo products.

Information sourced by FaceofMalawi indicates that a 1kg packet of brown sugar is now selling at about MK715 while that of white sugar is selling at MK699.

According to information contained in the new price list, customers will now be required to pay a unit price of K14, 282.90 for 20 prepacks of brown sugar weighing 1kg each and K13, 980 for white.

A bale of 10 packs of brown sugar weighing 2kg each is now being sold for K14,003.30 while white is at K13,723.70