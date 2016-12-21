A jilted lover stormed her ex-lovers workplace and stripped to her underwear causing drama

Photos show her in a confrontation with security guards at what is believed to be the gates to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority offices

It is believed that the lady had tried to get back with the man in vain and thus opted to storm his place of work and embarrass him

Identified only as Pauline, the lady stormed her estranged boyfriend’s workplace to embarrass him but maybe she could regret her actions.

Her estranged lover is identified as only as Cyril, an employee of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Word has it that the two had an affair but the man ended it much to the detriment of Pauline.

She tried all means to get him back-including using threats and intimidation- but failed which could have pushed her into this desperate act.

She however did not make it to her ex-lover’s offices where perhaps she could have caused more damag