A 37 year old man identified as Hati Mdawali, who was a small scale businessman, on Sunday drowned in Mchezi river.

According to Kanengo Police Publicist, Alfred Chimthere told Mana Tuesday that according to a relation to the deceased, Mdawali was under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to bath in the river, only to encounter his fate.

He said in a desperate bid to survive, he tried to swim to the shore but the water turbulence enveloped his zeal.

“Police found the body washed away about half a kilometre from the accident scene.

“Post-mortem conducted by the medical personnel from Area 25 Health Centre confirmed that death was due to suffocation,” the PRO said.

Chimthere said the deceased hailed from Mphinge village, Traditional Authority Pemba in Salima district.

Meanwhile the Police are advising the general public to desist from Drug and Alcohol abuse. Besides, during the rainy season people should avoid swimming, crossing rivers while heavily raining, and to keep children away from river banks to deter a recurrence.