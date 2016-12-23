Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre, David Bisnowarty Thursday donated assorted medicines to Area 18 health centre worthy K1 million.

Binowarty expressed hope that his donation will help the hospital fulfill its needs during the festive season.

“Every end of the year, I go round the constituency and give what is needed. I went to Area 18 to see the progress on development. The staff are running the clinic very well, and there is enough medicines in its pharmacy but there is need for abit of maintanance,” he said.

Later in the day, the parliamentarian donated seeds to Tilinanu orphanage in Area 49 where he stressed the importance of children learning to grown their own food and be self dependant.

He said while small children can be given food, elder children have to be taught skills like farming so that they produce their own food.

Orphanage director, Gift Mkandawire thanked the MP for the donation saying it will help the girls learn importance of various skills including farming.

“The donation we received today will help change the lives of our girls by encouraging them to practice more because life is not only about receiving but learning new skills and working to empower themselves,” he said.

The orphanage houses 33 girls and also caters for their educational needs.