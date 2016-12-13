Business came to a standstill in the commercial capital Blantyre on Monday especially in Limbe following the Ziyarah Parade staged by Muslims who came out in large numbers to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him).

Every year just as Christian, Muslims celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad. However, it changes every year because the Islamic calendar is lunar.

The Prophet’s birthday – known as Eid MIlad ul-Nabi – falls on the 12th or 17th day of the Islamic month of Rabi’ al-awwal.

The parade also happened in the capital Lilongwe, Mzuzu in the northern region and in the Eastern district of Zomba.

In Blantyre, Muslims started the celebration with a peaceful parade called ‘Ziyarah’ from Kanjeza Mosque to Mpingwe Sports Club where various activities including prayers took place.

Speaking on behalf of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs Apostle Timothy Khoviwa who was also the guest of hounor at the event said Mutharika wishes all Muslims the best as the celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Khoviwa also called upon all Muslims in the country to remain united and continue supporting the government in developing the country.

He said the DPP administration will continue to respect freedom of worship that Malawians are currently enjoying.

On his part, one of the organizers of the events, Muhammad Aboo hailed all Muslims for coming out in large numbers celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Aboo said Ziyarah Parade is there to bring all Muslims together and share the little they have with the needy and remind one another the teachings of Islam.

Concurring with Aboo’s remarks, Sheik Adam Amani Kang’ombe called for unity among Muslims across the country.

He also called upon all Muslims in the country to remain peaceful and loving.

Some of the notable faces that graced the function includes; former People’s Party (PP) top official Sidik Mia and Blantyre City Mayor Noel Chalamanda.