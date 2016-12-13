President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has expressed shock over the death of Mrs. Esmie Muluzi Malisita, a daughter to former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi.

Malisita and her close associate Hazel Busile died on Monday after being struck by lightning at Mtonda in Blantyre where they had gone to supervise casual workers at the former President’s daughter’s maize garden.

Writing on his official facebook page, Mutharika said he is deeply traumatized.

“The First Lady and I have learnt with deep shock the passing on of Mrs. Esmie Muluzi Malisita who died after being struck by lightning while attending to farm activities on Monday this week.

“Those of us who interacted with the deceased will remember her as a polite and well-mannered religious woman who treated everyone with love and consideration,” wrote Mutharika.

He added: “Our condolences to the deceased’s father former President Dr Bakili Muluzi, Honorable Atupele Muluzi and the entire family; the Malisitas and friends for the shocking loss.”

Mutharika has also extended his condolence message to Busile’s family.

Muluzi’s daughter will be laid to rest on Friday at Kapoloma Village in Machinga while her close associate Hazel Busile will be buried today at CI Cemetery in Blantyre at around 5:00 pm.