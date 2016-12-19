What would you do if your landlady wants you to have an affair with her in place of paying your house rent? That is the dilemma Roland is facing at the moment.

“Dear marriage advisor,

My name is Roland, a 28-year-old man. I have a fiance whom I love so much and we are hoping to get married next year but my landlady is trying to put spanners into the works.

I live in a three-bedroom flat with my landlady, a single mother of five children, occupying the top floor of the building.

There are three other tenants in the house but right from the first day I packed into the house, the woman who is in her 50s and a very influential society woman, has been making life a living hell for me.

Initially, she was so nice and always made sure she asked about my welfare. At a point, she would cook and send her housemaid to bring to me. I thought she was being caring and went out of my way to be nice to her in return.

But she showed her true colour when my house rent expired two months ago and with the down turn in the economy of the country, I could not get all the rent to pay her and I went to her flat one Saturday morning to tell her to give me some time to gather the money.

But she told me she could waive the money if I give her what she wants and that I would not have to pay her any more rent if I remain good to her.

I was wondering what she meant by that when she opened and told me that she would love me to be her boyfriend, promising to make sure I do not lack anything.

I was taken aback with her suggestion and told her I could not do such a thing as she was old enough to be my mother.

She told me to go back and think about her offer and give her an answer the next day but when she called me to ask what my decision was, I still maintained my stance and she told me plainly that she would make sure I regret refusing her.

Since then, she has been making life difficult for me and has even barred my fiancee from coming to see me.

I do not have any money to get another apartment soon and I am not happy with the way she has been carrying on.

Some of my friends I discussed the issue with, see nothing wrong in having sex with the woman as they see that as my meal ticket but I had vowed never to cheat on my fiancée.

My landlady on her part has vowed to frame me up and make sure I spend this Christmas in the police cell. I am confused now and don’t know what to do.

What should I do?

Dear readers, after going through Roland’s story, what would you advise him to do to get himself off the hook of her landlady?