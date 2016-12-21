Former Minister of Information and Communications Technology Malisoni Ndau has come out of his cocoon and disclosed that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika fired him from his position for telling the truth.
Ndau said this in an interview with one of the privately owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Wednesday.
In the interview, Ndau accused the DPP administration of politicizing everything at the expense of poor Malawians.
“In this country we have brilliant people but they are not used. There is a lot of talent outside there but not used because of too much politicking in government structures. We have people who have expertise in different fields but cannot be hired because we put politics on top of everything.
“We must think outside politics if we are to serve the country accordingly. We have done politics enough and that’s why I am saying let’s stop politicking in order to develop the country,” he said.
Ndau also accused some of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s cabinet Ministers of interfering with his position.
“They forced me to do things I did not want,” said Ndau while refusing to disclose their names.
President Mutharika fired Ndau on Monday and replaced him the National Intelligence Bureau Mr. Nicholas Dausi.
