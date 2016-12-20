The fired Minister of Information and Communications Technology Malisoni Ndau has said his is not bitter with the decision taken by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to fire him as government spokesperson.

Mutharika announced the firing of Ndau on Monday through a statement made available to FaceofMalawi signed by Mgeme Kalilani.

Although the reasons for Ndau’s firing were not disclosed in the press statement, many people including Civil Society Organizations linked it to the recent passing of the much awaited Access to Information (ATI) Bill.

Government MPs led by Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda who is also government Chief whip in the August House used every means to have the bill ditched out but opposition MPs pressed on and defeated the government.

Speaking in an interview with the press, Ndau said as a true Christian he will continue speaking the truth including what he said after passing the ATI Bill.

“I am not disappointed as the only casualty who faced the chop. Being a cabinet minister is a temporary. But as an MP I have a contract with my constituents to serve for five years,” said Ndau.

Ndau said he learnt about his sacking in the media as he was not told by the appointing authority that he is axed.

Mutharika has replaced Ndau with Nicholas Dausi who was heading the Intelligence department at State House.