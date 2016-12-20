Police in Nsanje have arrested a teacher from Bangula Secondary School on suspicion that he has been sleeping with a 14 year old girl who happens to be a fellow teacher’s daughter.

Chiromo Police Officer In-Charge, Assistant Commissioner, Denis Nankondwa confirmed the development in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday identifying the teacher as Harold Benard, 27.

He said Benard was caught by his wife sleeping with the minor on Sunday afternoon whom she allegedly assaulted.

“The teacher was arrested on Sunday afternoon after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint to the police that their daughter was assaulted by the suspect’s wife. Harold’s wife claims to have caught her husband sleeping with the minor that Sunday afternoon,” Nankondwa said.

Currently, the police is waiting for medical reports on the two incidents of defilement and assault.

“The teacher will either be charged with defilement or attempted defilement while his wife may be charged with unlawful wounding based on the medical reports,” concluded the Officer In-Charge concluded.

Benard hails from Mafala Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Lundu in Chikwawa.