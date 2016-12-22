Malawi Bureau of Standard (MBS) has warned consumers in the country to be alert of “plastic rice” smuggled into the country by unscrupulous businessmen.

The warning comes following reports that Nigerian custom services has confiscated 2.5 tonnes of “plastic rice” smuggled into the country by unscrupulous businessmen.

Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu said the fake rice was intended to be sold in markets during the festive season.

He said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled and “only God knows what would have happened” if people ate it.

It is not clear where the seized sacks came from but rice made from plastic pellets was found in China last year.

Speaking in an interview with the press, MBS Director Devlin Chokazinga said the body has put in place strict measures to deal with anyone involved in the mal-practice in the country

.

Chokazinga also warned consumers to be on the lookout and report to police or MBS suspicious rice.