Many people watched in shock as a pastor was disgraced by a prostitute after he failed to pay her for her services.

A pastor has been disgraced after he was caught red-handed having s*x with a prostitute who turned out to be a church member. It was gathered that the church member who recently joined prostitution was hired by the pastor for a one nightstand, H-metro reports.

However, all hell broke loose when Pastor Chamunorwa Chamba of Sane Life Ministries International based in Chitungwiza area of Zimbabwe failed to pay for the s*x services rendered overnight, prompting him to give the hooker, only identified as Shanel, his printer as surety.

“I am failing to make ends meet my brother so I decided to visit Chigovanyika Shopping Centre to hook up with men for s*x so as to earn a living,” said Shanel.

“It was my first time since I go to church and to my surprise; I met my pastor when I was standing by a dark corner.

“After reaching my place of residence, he promised to pay me in the morning and I could not deny him since I had recognised him.

“He was surprised to hear that I know him from church and begged me to keep it as a secret saying he separated with his first wife after she caught him bonking another man,” she added.

The drama was witnessed by a small crowd of people at the Pastor Chamba’s office after they learnt from Shanel’s friends that he was paying for s*x and people started taking photographs and posted them on social media.

The pastor who confirmed the incident said that Shanel was spreading falsehoods against him.

“I never had s*x with her; I borrowed US$30 from her the previous day and I only managed to pay her US$4 as I looked look for more money to pay the balance,” said Pastor Chamba.

“She is one of my church followers that is why I borrowed money from her,” said Pastor Chamba refusing to disclose where he met Shanel on the day in question.