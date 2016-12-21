The youth suffer much violence in society, only age group who are financially crippled, are always being used politically, now that Nthalo Arts Theater has come youth sufferings will be assuaged.

Nthalo Theater is not new in town is just that it has come in new mask, the group started way back in 2007 at Ndilande Hill Secondary School as ‘Miscellaneous Theater’, sometime later it used to be called ‘Renaissance Theater’ until it adopted new name ‘Ecclesiastic Theater’.

During this time the group was seen performing number of plays, they were seen in ‘Wicked Pride’, a play they performed at their graduation and ‘Thorn of Death’ which competed at Association of teaching English in Malawi (Atem) for its schools drama competition of which it finished among the best in 2007.

But resurrected theater has come with new visions and ideas, according to its constitution; the group is not only to entertain but also to act as mouthpiece for youth, to speak out their victimization.

“To act as a mouthpiece on the addressing of sensitive issues like abortion, child trafficking, domestic violence, drug and substance abuse and any other social issues that beg for sensitization,” reads part of constitution.

Meanwhile, Nthalo Theater is working on a new play titled ‘Compelled to shame.’

The play highlights the challenges that a young girl faces after the illness of her father

“The sickness of her father compels a young maiden to seek the help of a rich man who decides to use her predicament as a means to an end. With the life of her father on the line, the girl sees no choice but to acquiesce to the man’s selfish demands but she decides to pledge one last allegiance to someone special before the rich man could have his way. This one last act of loyalty becomes the furnace in which her innocence is refined,” Reads the cliffs notes

According to group director, Alpha Justin Mugomba the play is expected to be released in February next year.

Mugomba noted some challenges of which lack loyal and committed members, as it currently stands group has only 15 members out of target number of 20, among them only ten are active.

Mugomba also said that the group is struggling financially, being group of youth and without sponsors is not easy path to achieve their objectives.

Some of the group members includes; Alpha Justin Mugomba( Nthalo arts theater director), Yonam Msumba, Felix Matemba, Abraham White, Gift Tembo cum- musician, actor, producer.