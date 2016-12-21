Police in Blantyre are hunting for a self-proclaimed pastor Layisi who is reportedly to have duped 160 youths in Blantyre after promising them volunteer jobs.

Last week and this week, local radio stations in the country were running an advert calling upon youths in the country to enroll for the volunteer course for duration of six months.

In the advert, the Pastor promised the youths that once they are through they will be hired as volunteers and they will be getting allowances ranging from MK80000-MK150000 respectively.

He then demanded mk40, 000 from each participant.

The Pastor is said to have booked Soche Hill Secondary premises and hired 3 tutors from Blantyre Teachers Training College.

However some people became suspicious and tipped the police.

Police invaded the premises and found the classes in progress but pastor Layisi was not present his phones were switched off.

According to Police, Layisi is a trickster who was jailed for three years for the same offence.

Meanwhile Police have launched for the manhunt.