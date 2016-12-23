A 3-month-old baby has been eaten alive by rats after her 26-year-old mother left it alone at her residence on an outing.

The incident happened in South Africa’s township area of Katlehong, Johannesburg, where residents made a widespread condemnation of the mother.

According to the Daily Mail News, the child was devoured when left at home by her mother who went for a night party.

A neighbor who spoke on an anonymous basis said, “The baby could only have died a painful death. The infant’s tongue, eyes and fingers had all been eaten.”

“Besides the missing body parts, the remains of her body had bites and wounds all over that were inflicted by the sharp teeth of the rats. This woman must rot in jail.

“She does not deserve to be a mother.”

Noluthando Mtshali, the daughter to the careless mother’s landlord, said the party mum only cares about having fun.

A witness confirmed that this is not the first time the woman would be leaving her children in harms way.

Luckily, only one of her twins fell victim to the attack by the giant rodents.

The issue of giant rats eating humans is not new in the neighborhood.

An elderly woman named Nomathemba Joyi, had her face eaten by giant rats while she was asleep at her home.