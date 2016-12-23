Everyone is seeking happiness, but many are going the wrong way about it.

These quotes about happiness would make your day.

1. “The trick is to enjoy life. Don’t wish away your days waiting for better ones ahead.” – Marjorie Pay Hinckley

2. “Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.” – Marcus Aurelius

3. “We tend to forget that happiness doesn’t come as a result of getting something we don’t have, but rather of recognising and appreciating what we do have.” – Frederick Keonig

5. “People are just as happy as they make up their minds to be.” – Abraham Lincoln

6. Happiness is the art of never holding in your mind the memory of any unpleasant thing that has passed.” – Unknown

7. “It isn’t what you have, or who you are, or where you are, or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about.” –- Dale Carnegie

8. “There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will.” –- Epictetus

9. “Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy.” –- Thich Nhat Hanh

10.“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” –- Herman Cain

11.“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” –- Dalai Lama

12. “Happiness is something that comes into our lives through doors we don’t even remember leaving open.” –- Rose Lane

13. “Enjoy your own life without comparing it with that of another.” –- Marquis de Condorcet

14. “Being happy doesn’t mean everything is perfect. It means you’ve decided to look beyond the imperfections.” –- Unknown

15. “If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you’ll never enjoy the sunshine.” –- Morris West