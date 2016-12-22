Kissing is almost as old as man; it has lasted several generations and has served several purposes. It’s also an important part of foreplay.

So many researches have been done on kissing, but these 5 research works would only make you want to be a better kisser.

1. Kissing is a form of exercise. A research done by British researchers from the Rayne Institute in University College found that one kiss requires 145 muscles to coordinate, including 34 facial muscles and 112 postural muscles.

2. Kissing could make you become obsessed with your partner. Kissing fosters feeling of affection and closeness, a study found. Kissing could trigger the release of the neurotransmitter serotonin, which causes feelings of obsession, closeness and fondness.

3. Kissing is pleasurable, very pleasurable. According to Sheril Kirshenbaum, author of The Science of Kissing: “The more anticipation you feel leading up to a kiss, the greater the dopamine spike.” This is the pleasure hormone your brain produces when you’re doing something you really enjoy.

4. Kissing brings oneness and creates a bond with your partner. According to a 2014 study, as people kiss, their brain activities spikes and harmonizes, and the degree of synchronization between both brains synchronises.

5. Kissing could also help ease stress. According to a research done by Kory Floyd and a team of researchers from Arizona University, Kissing reduces stress levels. The study was done over a six-week period, and couples were made to increase their frequency of Kissing. The couples who increased their level of Kissing reported lower levels of stress and higher levels of relationship satisfaction.

So why don’t you kiss that special someone you love so much.