A rescue helicopter thought to be carrying six people has crashed in a mountainous area of central Italy, reports say.

The aircraft came down near the Campo Felice ski station after picking up an injured skier.

The reports said the rescue was not related to a recent avalanche in the same area.

A spokesperson for the civil protection agency said it was aware of a helicopter incident but had no details.

State broadcaster Rai said a rescue team had been flown in from the Penne operations headquarters, where the avalanche rescue is being coordinated.