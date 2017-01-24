A controversial South African man of God, Prophet Penuel Mnguni, is in the news again and this time, he left many people shocked after he allegedly instructed his church members to stimulate themselves to orgasm.

According to Mwebantu News, Prophet Mnguni, the General Overseer of End Times Disciples Ministries instructed his members to masturbate and pour the semen on the floor because they will produce a sacrosanct fluid to make the church floor as sacred as heaven.

Prophet Mnguni who has in the past, ordered his members to eat grass, mango leaves, pieces of clothes and swallow live snakes, reportedly said by so doing, the members would have a direct link to God and all their problems would be solved.

This is how Mwebantu captured the bizarre program:

“A charismatic preacher in South Africa has shocked the world after he asked his members to undress in church and start masturbating until they reached orgasms.

According to the pastor, the holy fluid of masturbation would produce a sacrosanct fluid which would make the church floor as sacred as heaven.”

“Church members, both males, and females, were head screaming in sexual excitement as they reached orgasms in church during masturbation. Some fell into deep sleep after the act.”