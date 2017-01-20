Information reaching faceofMalawi indicates that a Police officer has been arrested at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe for allegedly stealing beer in a bar.

The Police officer has been identified as Constable Crispin Moyo, according to an eyewitness.

An eyewitness told this reporter that the suspect broke into one of the bars at KIA and stole a dozen of beer.

When approached for comment KIA Police spokesperson Sapulain Chitonde said he is not aware of the development.

More details to come……………………….