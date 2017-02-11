Donald Trump officially stepped his foot in the White House on the 20th of January 2017, and as the transition period began, he met with President Obama for talks that would ensure that the transition went smoothly, despite thousands of Americans protesting the election results.

Meanwhile, Trump`s limousine nicknamed “The beast” was ready before the inauguration day and it came out with own features that are completely different from previous US presidential cars.

Here are some features of this upgraded car:

1. Basic features

The car has a Cadillac body strapped on to an elongated frame, much like previous models is packed with safety features to protect the new first family such as bulletproof glass and armor plating.

While details of the presidential limousine itself are a closely guarded secret, pictures show it sporting the grille and headlight design from the new Cadillac models.

2 Appearance

The car is painted in the same black and silver as the previous vehicle used by Obama, but it is covered with camouflage paint to disguise new features.

But while the appearance of the car might be mundane from the outside, under the skin it is anything but ordinary.

The current state car weigh eight tons due to the huge amount of armor plating built into the frame.

3. Doors

The doors are around eight inches thick, each weigh the same as the door of a Boeing 747 jet, and completely seal the cabin to protect it from a chemical or biological attack.

4. Fleet

It is also reported that the White House maintains a fleet of around 12 of the cars, which are deployed around the world to protect the President, with each vehicle costing up to $1.5 million each.

These are then handed to other government officials after being retired, with one usually stored in the library associated with the President who used it.

5. Oxygen

Concealed in the trunk is an oxygen supply that allows fresh air to be pumped into the cabin in the event that the air outside becomes toxic.

6. Windows

All of the windows are completely sealed and unable to roll down, except for the driver’s side to allow him to pay tolls, and are able to withstand armor piercing bullets and explosions.

7 Tires

The tires are coated in Kevlar to protect them from bursting, but even if they do, the metal rims are strong enough to hold up the vehicle and keep it rolling in case the outer layer is blown away.

8. Fuel tank

The fuel tank is coated with armor plating and contains a special foam which expands on impact and prevents it from exploding, even if it suffers a direct hit.

9. Communications and cameras

The vehicle is also fitted with night vision cameras, GPS tracking and a satellite communication system to allow it to run in any conditions and make sure the President is always in contact.

There are even two pints of blood matching the President’s type on board in case an emergency transfusion needs to be carried out at the roadside.

11. Firefighting equipment

Concealed within the bodywork is a full range of firefighting equipment, shotguns, night vision goggles and even tear gas launchers to help the vehicle get out of trouble.