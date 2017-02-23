23-year-old Amy Hands was shocked when she found out that her fiancé had two mistresses on the side and that dates with her were often canceled in favor of the other women.

She made the shocking discovery when one of her fiancé’s lovers sent her a photo of them together. When she asked her boyfriend about his affair he confessed that there was actually more than just one lover.

However today she claims that he did her a favor, because after the breakup the scorned woman lost more than 20 kilos.

She recalls that they had been dating for about five years and her whole family loved him. The couple barely argued and had lots of plans for the future.

Amy said: “We were still so young, so agreed on a long engagement, but I couldn’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my perfect man.”

Amy’s suspicions grew when she saw her fiancé in the profile picture of another woman on Facebook’s suggested friends list. However, the man told her that they were just friends and there was no reason for her to be afraid. She recalls: “I accepted his explanation. After all, I had no reason to doubt him and I knew he’d never lie to me.”

But one day Amy received a message from a person she didn’t know: “You don’t know who I am, but I’m Liam’s girlfriend, I had no idea you were with him.”

When Amy demanded more answers the stranger sent her a photo of her and Amy’s fiancé snuggling together on Valentine’s Day. Amy stated: “I was stunned. It was when our Valentine’s date had been planned for – when Liam was supposedly in bed sick.”

She said: “I felt sick and my heart broke. Liam had been carrying on with this other woman when he’d proposed. It was almost too much to bear. I called him and told him we needed to talk, that I knew everything. I felt so humiliated and when Liam turned up at my house, the look on his face said it all. It was true.”

Amy said: “He broke down, confessing everything. I was devastated as Liam’s double life unraveled – but worse was to come. He admitted he had also cheated with the girl on Facebook who had him in her profile picture. My world fell apart in that moment. It didn’t make sense, I thought we were happy.”

She continues: “I demanded to know why he’d done it, and he just said we’d been together so long, he just never got round to telling me he wanted to break up. He said he didn’t mean to fall in love with someone else.”