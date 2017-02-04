A 4-year-old girl has been reportedly stoned to death by her step mother for unknown reason in Nigeria.

The story says, the step-mother allegedly conspired with two others to stone the little girl to death.

Confirming the development on Thursday,the police Command spokesman, Moses Yamu, said the suspect had been arrested and she confessed committing the alleged crime.

Asked what was her reason for stoning the little girl to death, Yamu said the suspect claimed she was under strange influence.

“Yes, we got the report about the lifeless body of an infant discovered in an uncompleted building around on Wednesday and we went there to retrieve it.

“On reaching there, some residents of the area accused the step mother of being behind the act. Our men picked her up and she confessed conniving with others to commit the crime.

“She is currently in the police custody and search for others involved in the act is still on,” Yamu added.