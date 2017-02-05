Why do men sleep after s*x? This is a question most women need answers to. Is it abnormal to fall asleep after s*x or is the man just being selfish when he sleeps after s*x?



Below are 5 reasons why men sleep after s*x

1. SLEEP-INDUCING CHEMICALS RELEASED DURING S*X: after s*x, a man’s brain becomes flooded with sleep-inducing chemicals such as oxytocin, serotonin and prolactin causing men to sleep after s*x.

2. BLOOD RUSH: the blood rush that occurs after your man ‘comes’ depletes the muscles of energy-producing glycogen. It is well known that men have higher muscle density than women making them more likely to sleep after s*x.

3. A MAN’S CEREBRAL CORTEX SHUTS DOWN AFTER S*X: according to a research, a man’s cerebral cortex which is the ‘thinking’ area, shuts down almost immediately after s*x while the cingulate cortex and amygdale make the rest of the brain to deactivate from s*xual desire.

4. LOCATION OF S*X: the location the s*x occurs plays a role too. When you have s*x in the bedroom where you are naturally comfortable, it’s so easy for the man to fall asleep after s*x compared to when you do it in your car or somewhere else under duress, that is not so comfortable.

5. TIME OF S*X: time of s*x is another reason why men sleep after s*x. When s*x occurs in the night especially when the human body is already tired, the man sleeps after s*x because it occurred at a time when people sleep naturally and s*x by nature is very relaxing.