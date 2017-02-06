Many men make mistakes when a woman pays them a visit; they behave awkward that usually force lady not to visit them again.

They fail to read signs if woman is in mood of having sex with him at first visit or not, so be giant, a mind reader if girl wants it by reading following signs:

She comes to your house with a short skirt or a short gown: some guys don’t seem to understand the signs though. The thing is we ladies are very conscious of what we were, so coming to your house looking like a hot model is a cue She lays her had on your shoulders or laps: this is a very popular trick we use but some guys are too quick to start kissing and pressing… This is not cool, it makes us uneasy and we change our mind. Why don’t put just take it slow and wait for the right moment then you see we actually repaired for this before coming Telling you we want to sleep and you shouldn’t disturb: let me tell you a secret guy, no girl I repeat no girl will ever come to your house if she feels she is tired and will not enjoy herself when she comes (trust me) Saying she will be leaving in an hour time: we are actually telling you to make a move but someone guys don’t get it. Instead they will be begging us to stay a little longer. Durr if I have somewhere else to go that evening, do you think I will come and spend time in your house? We loose off some buttons on our shirt: we want you to feel aroused and make a move but instead you will dip your hands in your pocket and probably start going out and coming in. Then you will be forming bad guy later We tell you to play a song and we start dancing: if I am dancing in your room, I expect you to join me then along the link you rock me then you know what next to do. But most of you don’t even know how to Dance it is frustrating