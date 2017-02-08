Eight nurses and a driver have survived what could have been a tragic accident after a vehicle they were travelling in was carried away by water in South Rukuru River.

District Health Officer for Mzimba Lumbani Munthali confirmed of the accident in an interview, saying the nurses were heading to a funeral.

According to Munthali, the nurses were rescued by villagers who rushed to the scene after hearing a shout.

Councilor for Mbalachanda ward also confirmed of the accident in a separate interview, saying the ambulance is yet to be traced.

Mzimba district has been receiving heavy rains for the past four days now causing most of the rivers in the district to burst.