Nine members of the Islamist group Boko Haram have been arrested in Cameroon after the Nigerian army conquered them.

A Nigerian citizen, Mauza Alhaj Misiya added only five photos on his Facebook account from the 9 who were caught with a list of their names.

Mauza described the development as a new year achievement saying that this is a sign that Boko Haram is coming to an end.

Below are photos of only 5 members from the 9 captured

Boko Haram is an extremist Islamic group that has created havoc across the north of Nigeria and in the capital Abuja with its violent attacks.