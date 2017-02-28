A sex starved couple which had no venue for sex have reportedly been arrested and charged after they broke into someone’s apartment to engage themselves in the indecent act.

The couple, Ifeanyi and Esther had allegedly broken into an empty room in a house in Ejigbo, Abuja to make love but unfortunately the landlord came in and raised the alarm.

Reports say, a tenant had recently vacated the room and had removed all his property when the couple forced themselves into it.

They were arrested after the landlord reported them to the police and arraigned at court on a charge of burglary.

While pleading guilty to the charge of burglary in court, the man aged 35 narrated that he had accommodation problem due to the challenges he was facing as a result of dwindling in his music career.

He said since that last year when their accommodation challenges started, he and his wife had not had any sexual contact which had been a burden to both of them.

He added that when they could not bear the sexual pressure any longer, he forced the door of the room open and took his wife there to have sex with her before the landlord caught them and raised alarm.

He said they did not remove anything in the house neither did they damage the property and had been pleading with the landlord but he refused.

The police alleged that the couple had committed a criminal offense by forcefully entering the place and therefore liable to the offense.

The couple including their only child was brought to the court to be arraigned before the presiding Magistrate’s who ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody pending when the prosecutor, Inspector Kenneth Oriafor, would present their case file for an arraignment.