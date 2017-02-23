The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has appealed for patience among Malawians in the ongoing investigations in the maize-gate scandal, saying investigations of such magnitude require enough time to ensure that the process is conducted thoroughly and is done in conformity to legal requirement.

On Tuesday, ACB officials went on rampage and searched the house of the then Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda where they confiscated money amounting to MK124,500,000.00, $57,500.00, R22,370 and other currencies.

The ACB officials also confiscated a computer and some files at ADMARC officers in Limbe.

In a statement after the exercise, ACB Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala vowed to crack down corruption in the country.

“On 21st February, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a search and seizure operation on various premises after it obtained search and seizure warrants from the court.

“The Bureau would like to appeal to members of the public to hold their patience as the investigation is continuing. The investigations of such magnitude require enough time to ensure that the process is conducted thoroughly and is done in conformity to legal requirement,” reads the statement in part.