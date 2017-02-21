Officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) accompanied by armed Police officers have confiscated a computer and some files at Admarc offices in Limbe.

An eyewitness who rushed to the scene confirmed of the development in an interview with FaceofMalawi reporter, saying the team is now moving in on Operations Director’s house in Limbe West.

Earlier in the day, ACB officials also invaded the house of suspended Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) Chief Executive Officer Foster Mulumbe’s house and officers in Blantyre.

The officers also invaded the house and offices of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda in Lilongwe.

The search of Chaponda’s home revealed stacks of cash both in foreign currency and Kwacha but the value could not be independently verified.

“The final amount is unknown. But a bag loaded with cash has been found,” said a source.

ACB Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala confirmed of the search in an interview with press, saying the officers obtained a search warrant from court.

“People are out there conducting searches,” Ndala was quoted as saying on Zodiak Broadcasting Station.

The search follows two inquiries recommended that officials implicated in the maizegate to be investigated for alleged corruption.

