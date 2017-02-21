Information reaching faceofMalawi indicates that officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau accompanied by armed Police officers have invaded the houses and offices of agriculture minister Dr. George Chaponda, Admarc chief executive Foster Mulumbe and agriculture PS Erica Maganga where they are reportedly looking for information related to the maizegate.

The development comes barely a week after the two inquiries recommended that officials implicated in the maizegate be investigated for alleged corruption.

According to an eyewitness who is currently following the search, says the ACB and police have also conducted a search at Transglobe Limited.

More details to come………………………