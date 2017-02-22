The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday confiscated money totalling MK166 million from Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda’s residence in Lilongwe.

The money consists of MK124 million, 58,000 US dollars and other currencies.



Reserve Bank of Malawi spokesperson Mbane Ngwira has confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

According to Ngwira, the ACB officials have since deposited the money with the Central Bank.



In Blantyre, the graft-busting body pounced on the offices and residences of some Admarc executives, including the chief executive officer Foster Mulumbe and director of operations Feckson Kantonga where they confiscated several files and computers.

The search follows recommendation made by two inquiries that officials implicated in the maizegate should be investigated for alleged corruption.

Meanwhile Chaponda and government top officials are yet to comment on the matter.