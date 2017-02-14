Human rights activist, Billy Mayaya has expressed his thoughts through a Facebook post over Government`s delays in paying January salaries for civil servants in the country.

Teachers, health workers and other sectors have not yet received their January salaries because the public workers are in the process of migrating from capital hill payroll to district councils which in the look of things seems to be a long process.

Through his Facebook post, Mayaya wrote, “Malawi, imagine if our members of parliament sitting allowances or monthly pay were delayed for weeks, wouldn’t they be boycotting parliament right now? Imagine if the benefits and pay for our cabinet ministers and president was delayed for weeks? Just imagine?

“So, why is it okay for teachers, health workers and clinicians to have their pay delayed for weeks without explanation? This is not right…akakudyereni kuti? Let’s take good care of our civil service team!!

The minister of local government and rural development earlier announced that civil servants were expected to start receiving their January salaries last Friday but till today large number of civil servants remain unpaid.