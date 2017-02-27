Liwonde Admarc security guard has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for defiling a 14 year old girl after he enticed her with K1000 note.

The convict, Fyson Lumando committed the offense in January where by the girl sustained injuries in the process.

It was through her friend who noticed blood stains on the victim`s skirt and reported the matter to the police and later Lumando was arrested.

According to the police prosecutor, Sub Inspector Ezekiel Kalunga, the guard enticed the teenage girl with K1000 in exchange for sex which ended with criminal charges of defilement contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

The victim was taken to Mchinji District Hospital and was admitted for eight days for the treatment of cuts in her private parts which she sustained in the act.

During the court hearing, Lumando pleaded guilty and asked the court to hand him a fair punishment claiming he has a large family that needs his support.

However, first grade magistrate Esther Phiri charged the convict to 7 years imprisonment saying this was child abuse.

Machinga district hospital art coordinator, Macleod Piringu said all the health facilities in Liwonde conduct tests to victims of this kind incase HIV has been contracted in the process.

Liwonde is one of the districts in Malawi with high rates of defilement cases.