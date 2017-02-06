Early marriages in Africa is common phrase to hear, almost in every community, girls are being married off to elder men or to age mates due to acute poverty in many countries in Continent.

The Kenyan singer, Akothee was one of those women who enter into marriage at tender age. She had dropped out of school at the age 14 and got married. She had four children by the time she was 20 years.

But the singer has now five children, she has revealed how she escaped from early marriage, went back to school and scored modest grade.

She decided to share this in the hope that she will inspire someone somewhere who thinks is too late to dream again.