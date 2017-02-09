American pop star Madonna has come out of her cocoon to confirm that she has successfully adopted Malawian twins namely Esther and Stella.

Earlier, Madonna quashed media reports that she was in the country for another adoption despite the Court hinting that she had filed an application for the adoption of the two kids.

Posting a photo on her Instagram before leaving the country for US, Madonna said the adoption process is over .

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” wrote Madonna.

The singer also appealed for privacy from the media during “this transitional time”.

“ I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love,” added Madonna.

The singer was wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress in the picture, which was once priced at $3000.

According to DailyMail, the Pop star boarded a private jet with twins Stella and Esther at 6.24pm on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Judge Fiona Mwale was satisfied that Madonna ‘is motivated by her desire to offer a home, love, protection and guidance.’