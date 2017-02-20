Angry mob have stormed Phalombe Police Station and Phalombe district council demanding the release of 2 orphans, the Mpulula sons.

According to reports , late Mpulura was a renowned business tycoon in Phalombe who died some months ago.

At the time if of his death, He left his first wife and married Esther Mseu who wants to have the business empire for herself. Esther Mseu hired a lawyer Dr Mikeyasi to help her inherit the entire business empire and through the court.

The court made a ruling that the Mpulura’ sons should vacate their fathers house only to be issued with a warrant of arrest the next morning.

The 2 sons have since been arrested and taken to Mulanje prison hence the angry mob demanding justice at the Constitution of Malawi stipulates in the absence of a will.

Meanwhile the orphans have been released because of Angry mob pressure to the DC and police.