Young people adopts behaviors of their elders whether they are bad or good, but as long as a high profile person is engaged in those behaviors then it’s a good thing to young ones too.

The branches of the maize gate tree that grew up months ago are now starting to show up as a poly student has been caught stealing groceries in a shop in area 23 in Lilongwe.

The country is really advancing even in stealing category as most thieves nowadays are those who went to university and have good qualifications.

However it’s funny to hear the fact that “Kamba puffs” was among other items this fully grown looking man had stolen.

This is not the first time Aubrey Maganga had been caught in the shameful act as reports say he was also caught just last month stealing in Peoples shop in Mangochi.

See Photos Below