Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo has been elected president of Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA).

He defeated the former president Lilongwe District Council chairperson Chaziya during elections which took place at Mzuzu City Council.

In his acceptance speech, Ndipo said he will advocate for the general improvement of the welfare of councilors regardless of whether they are from district or city councils.

“This moment gives us a great chance to redefine ourselves as an association. It gives us a chance to reflect and make no mistake. We come together today to reclaim our space, to raise our voice and to once again make ourselves count.”