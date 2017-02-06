A would-be bride was kidnapped by her disapproving family just moments before she was due to say ‘I do’ at her wedding.

The 28-year-old Yekaterina Moskalyova was snatched from the registry office before the ceremony began by her family who disagree with her choice of husband and claim he is a “fraud”.

Ms Moskalyova, from Russia, met her Italian boyfriend Riccardo Regendzani, 34, on holiday in Thailand and he proposed after the pair dated for a year.

She accepted the proposal while undergoing divorce proceedings with her former husband.

Her family were devastated by the breakup and “loved” their son-in-law, living in the hope the pair would get back together.

But their dreams were dashed when she met her new Italian squeeze.

After a year the family still hated her new boyfriend and claimed he was only with her for her “nice flat”.

The bitter relatives then hatched the plan to steal the bride-to-be on her wedding day this week and prevent her from marrying.

The bizarre kidnapping happened in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg, the hometown of President Vladimir Putin.

It is claimed the family bundled the pair as they arrived at the registry office and whisked Yekaterina away.

Groom-to-be Riccardo has still not been reunited with his fiancee and is refusing to go home to Italy without her.

He said: “They believe I came to Russia in a bid to steal an apartment. Why would I need her flat? I had agreed to marry her under Russian law, so that would be easy for Yekaterina to have a divorce as she wishes. Here in Russia she could do it even without my presence.”

He said he had tried calling Yekaterina but there was no answer on her phone, he believes she is being kept away from him.

He said: “I’ll do everything that I can to be with Kate.”

It is not known if police are investigating.